Pray for Ghana – NPP tells Muslims

2017-09-01

Also called the “Sacrifice Feast”, Eid al-Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God’s command. Before he could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibra’il (Gabriel), who then put a sheep in his son’s place.

In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: the family retains one third of the share; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

Below is the full statement

NPP WISHES MUSLIMS HAPPY EID-UL-ADHA

As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe celebrate Eid al-Adha today, the NPP is pleased to wish them the very best of this momentous and joyous occasion, which marks an important milestone in the Islamic fate.

Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as feast of sacrifice, is the Muslim festival that marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca and the famous sacrifice of Prophet Abraham.

Today is therefore not just a day for merrymaking and celebration as we often see, but more importantly, a day for Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices, first of all, to their Maker, fellow humans and to society at large.

The NPP, on this special occasion, is thus, calling on our Muslim brothers and sisters to manifest this virtue which underpins the commemoration of Eid al-Adha and renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.

Again, as much as we acknowledge the fact that there is every reason for Muslims to celebrate this day even with pomp and pageantry, the party also admonishes us all, especially the youth, to be cautious of excessive celebration which may occasion some unpleasant spectacles.

We are appealing for moderation and circumspection in the celebration.

Once again, the party wishes Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha celebration and also calls on them to use this solemn occasion to pray for the nation and in particular, our hardworking president, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, and his government.

EID MUBARAK!

Thank you. …Signed…

JOHN BOADU General Secretary (Ag)