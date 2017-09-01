Official: Ghana’s starting 11 against Congo

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: ghanafa.org

2017-09-01

Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504279224_550_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the Black Stars in today’s crucial World Cup qualifying match against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will need a win in today’s game against the Congolese to revive Ghana’s chances of making a fourth straight appearance at the World Cup.

Former Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori will keep the post for Ghana this afternoon after his impressive performance against Ethiopia in the last AFCON qualifier.

Joseph Attamah Larweh will mark his Black Stars debut in defense for the Black Stars with Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Amartey and Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp forming the back four for Coach Kwesi Appiah side.

Thomas Partey and Ebenezer Ofori will be in midfield with Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu on the flanks.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan will be partnered in attack by Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew.

The game is expected to kick off at 3pm.

Ghana XI for Congo:

Richard Ofori, Joseph Attamah Larweh,Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew