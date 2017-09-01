Mrs. Akufo-Addo hails Pastor Brian’s iYES initiative

Dr. Brian Amoateng and Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504290939_212_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commended organisers of the annual International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYes).

Addressing a delegation from the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYes), led by its president, Dr. Brian Amoateng at her Ridge Office in Accra, the first lady said that: ”Such programs help government find solution to the numerous social vices confronting the youth.

According to her: ”The importance and needs of these programs, stating the undeniable support it gives to the governments in eradicating “so many negative youthful challenges and problems.”

Also, she promised to support the initiative and urged the team to increase and optimize their activities and conferences.

The visit was to officially inform the first lady about the iYes movement as well as seek her blessings and advice as to how to approach the youth of Ghana with such conferences.



