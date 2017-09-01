Mahama trolled over Kenya’s Supreme Court verdict on elections

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Former President John Dramani Mahama has become a subject of troll on social media especially Facebook, following the outcome of an election petition in Kenya which

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 1, 2017, annulled the polls indicating that more than a million votes of ballot cast belong to dead persons which were counted as part of the overall figures for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But Raila Odinga disputed the outcome of the election because of irregularities and took it to court, contrary to opposition from foreign observers who citified the outcome as “free and fair.”

John Mahama, head of the Commonwealth Observer mission, said the elections were conducted in a fair manner and implored Mr. Odinga to accept the results and allow the process to stand.

But the outcome of the ruling from the court has called into question the credibility of the assessment made by the observers.

Though the former president’s pronouncement was made on behalf of the group, it has not stopped some Ghanaians from trolling him and have described him as “incompetent observer” who made “incompetent” decision over a disputed result.

“Kenya’s Supreme Court deserves greater commendation for annulling de election results….Where is Ghana’s John Mahama and Atuguba JSC,” somebody wrote. But not everyone is happy with the troll. “So is President Mahama the EC Boss of Kenya. This started as a troll but now people have taken it too personally.”