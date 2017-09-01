‘Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling is an indictment on Mahama’ – Political analyst

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

A Kenyan legal practitioner and political analyst, Martin Oloo has argued that the annulment of the presidential result is an indictment on foreign observers who saw the elections as a clean one.

The observer missions including the Commonwealth Election Observers led by Former President John Mahama declared the process as ‘credible and transparent’.

The Kenyan Supreme Court, however, thought otherwise as it annulled the election results and called for an organisation of another election within 60 days.

And this declaration, the Kenyan political analysts said is an indictment on President John Mahama.

“Observers came to observe and decided to tell us that the election was free and fair and that counting was orderly. They had no patience to wait and be sure whether everything is indeed free and fair. It’s a shame for us in Africa.

“I think it’s an indictment on President Mahama who led the delegation and I think it’s the main reason why John Mahama lost the elections because to come to Kenya within a short time and tell us what to do is a shame,” he said on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Friday. Kenya’s Supreme Court has annulled the result of the country’s recent presidential election. Citing irregularities, the Supreme Court said a new poll should be held within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of last month’s election.

But Kenya opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the 8 August election had not been “conducted in accordance with the Constitution” and declared it “invalid, null and void”. He said the verdict was backed by four of the six Supreme Court judges.

The announcement drew cheers from opposition supporters both inside and outside the courtroom.

It will be recalled that the annulled election was Meanwhile, one of the opposition leaders who rallied behind the main opposition candidate Raila Odinga says the opposition parties are happy about the verdict.

