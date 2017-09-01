JOSPONG denies attempting to buy out Expresso Telecom

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-01

Chief Executive of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyapong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504264528_93_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Chief Executive of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyapong has rejected reports that his company attempted buying out Expresso Telecoms.

The original owners of the company, Kludesjon Interntional Limited has maintained it remains the sole shareholder of the company as the deal supposed to have changed the ownership was never consummated.

He has therefore over the years advised investors (local or foreign) against going behind him to seal a deal. Advertisement

Jospong Group was however reported to have advanced moves in 2014 to acquire the telco from the embattled owners, Sudan Telecoms or Sudatel, the company that was supposed to have purchased it from the original owners. The sale was reportedly managed from Dubai.

But in an exclusive interview with Joy Business Editor, Emmanuel Agyei on the special series, EXPRESSO-FILES, Mr. Agyapong explained, his company has never been engaged in any such transactions.

“I don’t own Expresso and I don’t have any interest in it. Earlier, there were certain allegations that we were interested but we are not”

“We didn’t go to China to talk about Expresso. For SUBA, by the nature of the business we do, we monitor the revenues of Telco’s. In fact, I want to rather develop the areas where my strengths are” he stated emphatically.

The Communication Workers Union, CWU has welcomed Mr. Agyapong’s statement even though it maintains its initial information pointed to the contrary.

The Deputy General Secretary, Joseph Hortor says: “You know, with our local union members, they did a lot of investigations on these issues because it got to a point when the electricity goes off for instance and we were using generator sets, they will tell us that Mr. Agyapong has come to fuel them. Maybe because they see his Jospong or Zoomlion branded vehicles. And you know he serves the public so it could be just an assumption”

“He’s the one in the issue and if he’s telling us that he has no link then so be it. If he says he has never expressed interest, well it even goes to narrow our search for the owner of the company. And once he is out of the race then I think we’ve gotten somewhere” he emphasized.