I will report to the CID when I am ready – A Plus

2017-09-01

In response to claims he is running away from personnel of the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) to substantiate allegations against two appointees of government, musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Asare Obeng says he will visit the police when he is ready.

The musician was expected to have appeared before police investigators on Thursday August 31, 2017 to adduce evidence backing his claims but he did not turn up stating that his lawyer who was supposed to accompany him was not readily available.

Although he claimed he wanted to honour the invitation without his lawyers, they insisted it would be appropriate he had legal representation at the meeting with the security officials.

According to him, he is neither under investigation nor has been charged with a crime but that he is the one with information to give to the police.

“I told them when I’ll come. I’m not under investigation. I’ve not been charged with a crime. I told police when I’ll come. Know your right my people. Don’t allow police to hunahuna you!!”

He indicated that he will not allow himself be intimidated by the police insisting he knows his rights.

The artist, who described the two as “stupid” in three different posts, using swear words, challenge the two to confront him and he will expose them for their “arrogance” and “requests” making on persons who wanted to see the president.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and on Saturday during the party’s delegate conference, warned those making allegations against any of his men to be ready to substantiate them because he is not going to shield anyone.