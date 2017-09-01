I am determined to change the economic circumstances of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his determination to transform the Ghanaian economy and to set the country on a path of prosperity.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Africa Business Leadership and Kingdom Summit held at the Action Chapel International, President Akufo Addo says ensuring a stable and a growing economy is key on his agenda as President of the Republic.

“I am determined that we change the economic conditions in our country for the better, to ensure that young people see it as a place of opportunities, instead of the place from which they flee at the peril of their lives. We need to do all within our power to create an entrepreneurial climate, to enable our young people come up with creative ideas that can be developed into businesses” the President said.

State of the Nation

The President in his remarks observed that every Ghanaian living in Ghana can latest to the fact that our country is not economically stable nor strong. To this end, he recounted the various measures his government has put in place to ensure that the dreams that the country’s forefathers had would be realised going forward.

“For us in Ghana, we know where we want Ghana to be, and we are aware we are not where we want to be or ought to be. We also know of the big dreams of our forefathers to build a self-reliant and self-sustaining country that would take pride of place amongst the comity of nations. Government has begun putting in place policies that will deliver sustainable growth and cut out corruption. We have begun to build a Ghana that is able to look after its people through intelligent management of the resources with which it has been endowed by the Creator; a Ghana which is governed according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability. This is our path, and this path offers a new Ghana” the President stated.

The Big Picture

The President in forecasting what his anticipation is for the country’s economy stated he is hopeful that,

“This Ghana will be defined by integrity, sovereignty, common belief, discipline, and shared values. It is one where we aim to be masters of our own destiny, where we mobilise our own resources for the future, breaking the shackles of the “Guggisberg” colonial economy and freeing ourselves from a mind-set of aid, dependence, charity and handouts. It is an economy where we look past commodities to position ourselves in a global marketplace. It is a Ghana Beyond Aid” the President said.