Ghanaians admire President’s sense of fashion

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-01

Tema based Lawyer and a connoisseur has observed a fashion trend emerging among Ghanaians that mimics President Nana Akufo-Addo’s sense of fashion.

“I have observed with delight the popularity of shirts made from local prints among men, both young and old. It looks good on them. We are seeing another Kalyppo effect. No wonder the President likes wearing them. They are colourful and dignifying,” Mr Mathias Kwasi Yakah said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on politics and fashion, he said, “We have seen many of our leaders preach that we should patronize locally manufactured products but they do otherwise. In the case of President Akufo-Addo, he is relentless when it comes to wearing these beautiful shirts. He leads by example.”

According to Mr Yakah, the demand for these shirts is picking up and would soon dominate the local fashion setting adding that” among other things, it would have a big impact on the value of our local textile and tailoring which would eventually result in job creation.”

He said: “The President is telling the whole world to come and see what we wear in Ghana. He has endeared himself to connoisseurs. The energy emitting from his sense of fashion would certainly pull all of us along.

I hope that in the near future, he would help stir up the Ghanaian food culture by publicly patronizing a local dish. Don’t forget that he made kalyppo popular. Let’s get the best out of him. He is an idea whose time has come.”