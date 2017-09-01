Ghana vs Congo: Ofori, Schlupp, Attamah in starting XI

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-01

Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504279523_439_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong starting eleven for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Ghana goes into the game after Egypt’s loss to Uganda, Thursday, and Kwesi Appiah is ready to pounce on the opportunity.

Uganda by virtue of the win leads Group E with seven points, Egypt has six. Ghana has a point while Congo Brazzaville has none.

The team as expected will be led by skipper Asamoah Gyan while Jonathan Mensah replaces injured John Boye.

The midfield will be anchored by Thomas Partey and Eric Ofori as Jordan Ayew steps in for Raphael Dwamena who pulled out due to issues about his fitness.

Afful’s place has been taken Attamah Larweh who had played in the position in training throughout the week.

The Stars must win the game to keep their hopes of securing a fourth successive world cup qualification on course. Below is the lineup:

Ghana starting line-up to face Congo: R. Ofori, Larweh, Schlupp, Amartey, J. Mensah, E. Ofori, Atsu, Partey, Gyan, J. Ayew, A. Ayew.

The game starts at 15:30 GMT and ghanaweb.com will bring you live updates