Ghana garden and flower show 2017; Exhibition begins

2017-09-01

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show 2017 which is aimed at sensitizing Ghanaians to be more appreciative of horticulture and floriculture and the benefits that accompany them, has begun exhibitions in Accra.

The ongoing Ghana Garden and Flower Show which is also the 5th edition of the show since its inception has seen great turnout as over the years the bid to create awareness on horticulture and floriculture manifests in some Ghanaians.

The fair which is an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm) also seeks to boost Ghana’s tourism value in the global market by making the country more attractive enhancing its lush vegetation and making it a pleasing abode for citizens and in the process contributing to making Ghana captivating enough for investment and tourism.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is designed to create awareness among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetic, environmental and health benefits of horticulture and floriculture. It also promotes fun and relaxation.

Themed “Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana”, the show which was launched three months ago is a five-day event which started yesterday and is expected to end on September 5th.

Products useful to florists and horticulturists botanists, home owners, real estate developers, and garden and flower lovers including flower pots of different shapes are on display at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.