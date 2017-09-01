Ghana Energy Awards launched; nominations opened

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: Energy Media Group

2017-09-01

Members of the awarding panel led by Dr. Kwame Ampofo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504278625_422_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Energy Media Group in collaboration with GP Business Associates has launched the Ghana Energy Awards, a scheme to recognize the efforts of outstanding industry players within the oil and gas, power and renewable energy sectors of Ghana.

Launched on August 30, 2017, by the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Energy Commission and Country Chairman of the World Energy Council Ghana, Dr. A.K. Ofosu-Ahenkorah, the Energy Awards is promising to be the leading endorsement of the country’s energy sector,

Representatives of the Hungarian and Korean Embassy, as well as UNDP, USAID and some industry professionals, were present to grace the launch.

Vivo Energy, Karpowership, Galaxy oil, OmniBank, Societe Generale Bank and Blue Ocean Investment among others were also present.

Mr Henry Teinor, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Media Group, the main organizers, asserted that the awards would honor industry gurus who have played significant roles in the growth of the power as well as the oil and gas industries.

The oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream players and power sector players would form a core part of the prospective awardees in the final event fixed on November 30.’ he said.

Managing partner of GP Business Associates and co-organizer of the awards, Nicholas Frimpong-Manso also noted that the awards are opened for nominations from September 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017, adding that industry players can visit www.ghanaenergyawards.com for nomination.

The event is planned to recognize excelling players in 20 different categories including Energy Personality of the year (the Apex award), CEO of the Year, Industry Leadership Award, Emerging Energy Company of the year and Renewable Energy Company of the year.

Energy Institution of the year, Best Energy Reporter of the year, Innovation Project of the year, Rising Star Award, and Lifetime achievement award are some other categories.

The panel is chaired by Dr Kwame Ampofo, an Energy Expert and the immediate past Board chairman of the Energy Commission.

Other distinguished panel members include Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA; Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Renowned Worldwide Evangelist and Economist; Lawyer; Mr Kwame Jantuah, Vice Chairman for the Public Interest Accountability Committee; Dr Jemima Nunoo, Ag. Director, Centre for Management Development Senior; Professor Joseph Aggrey-Fynn, Dean of Oil and Gas Studies, UCC; and Mrs Harriette Amissah-Arthur, Energy Consultant and Prof Felix Asante, Head of ISSER, Legon

Industry regulators and watchers including representatives from the Energy Ministry, Energy Commission, National Petroleum Authority, Petroleum Commission Ghana, Chamber of Bulk oil distributors, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers have been enlisted to contribute to the awarding process as members of the extended awarding panel.

The award is validated by the leading audit firm, Ernst & Young.