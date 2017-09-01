Full Time: Ghana 1-1 Congo

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

The Black Stars continue their quest to secure a fourth successive World Cup with a must win game against Congo this afternoon.

Ghana sits third with just a point in group E. Uganda after beating Egypt on Thursday has seven points leaving Egypt with six while Congo is last with no point.

The Black Stars must win today’s game to keep their hopes of qualifying on course.

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the Black Stars in today’s crucial World Cup qualifying match against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana XI for Congo:

Richard Ofori, Joseph Attamah Larweh,Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew