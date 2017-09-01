Extend education on democracy across Islam faith – NDC to Muslims

The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has urged Muslims to strive to educate and create awareness on the relevance of democracy among people of the Islamic faith.

That, according to the opposition NDC “would enable the nation to reap full dividend in the country’s quest to consolidate its gains in democracy which, has earned her recognition among comity of nation.”

This was contained in a statement by the NDC and signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, which was extended to congratulate Muslims in Ghana and globally on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“We extend warm felicitation to you as you celebrate this all-important Feast of Sacrifice, an occasion which you have consistently observed to ask for Allah’s blessings for mankind. “As required in Islam, you always offer yourself for spiritual cleansing during which you re-establish and rededicate yourselves to Allah for spiritual upliftment. “The NDC believes that your prayers and sacrifices have yielded positive results, culminating in the peace, stability, unity and development in the country. “Your dedication and commitment to prayers have equally accounted for the peaceful co-existence among all faiths in the country.”

Eid ul–Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

It is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide, and mostly characterized by the slaughtering of sheep and cow,and offering of Eid prayers.