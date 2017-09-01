Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe appointed SIC Life MD

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2017

The General Manager of Operations at UT Life Insurance, Mrs Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe has been appointed as the Managing Director of SIC Life Insurance Company, Graphic Online has gathered.

Mrs Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe is a Chartered Insurer and an Associate Member of The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK.

She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance) from The Graduate School of Business, Central University College and a Bachelors degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She has twelve (12) years working experience in the insurance industry and joined UT in July 2009.

Mrs Wyns-Dogbe has extensive experience in Risk Management and worked as a Risk Engineer for Integrated Risk Management (W/A) Ltd, an affiliate of Hydrocarbon Risk Consultants, UK.

For several years she worked with a team of Engineers and Insurers who restructured and managed the risk management and insurance programmes for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and other Ghanaian energy and mining companies.

Before joining UT Life, she was the Life Operations Manager at KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd, a leading insurance broking and consultancy firm in Ghana and the local representatives of Aon Corporation.

Mrs Wyns-Dogbe is the Vice -Chairman of the Advisory Board of Lilitan Research and Development Consultants, a Fellow of the Boardroom Institute and a Senior Fellow of the African Good Governance Initiative.

She was a Board Member of Union Rural Bank and has successfully completed a one-year Bulletproof Management Series Programme with Crestcom International and a certificate course in Company Direction by the Institute of Directors, UK.