Eid celebrations should instill sense of sacrifice for Ghana – President

2017-09-01

The President of Ghana has sent his warmest greetings to the Muslim Community in Ghana and other parts of the world.

According to the President, the celebrations should instill in us a sense of sacrifice that puts the country first and ensure that there is peace in all our dealings.

In a post on Facebook he said “I extend greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world as we celebrate Eid ul Adha.Eid ul Adha is an occasion for us to remember the sacrifices Prophet Abraham made in obedience to the will of God. Islam means peace and submission to the will of God. It should, thus, instil in us a sense of sacrifice – a sense of sacrifice that puts others and our nation first. That is the meaning of Eid ul Adha. I wish you the best and may the Almighty bless us all, and make our nation great and strong”.

Muslim around the world are celebrating the EID Ul Adha today.

