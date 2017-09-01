Eid al-Adha: This is the time for sacrifice – National Youth Authority urges youth

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

On the occasion of the 2017 Eid al-Adha celebrations, the National Youth Authority would like to congratulate all Muslim youth for reaching another milestone in the practice of Islam.

The Authority finds great inspiration from the Eid al-Adha celebrations because the meaning of the festivities resonates with all youths living everywhere irrespective of their faith.

That Eid al-Adha which translates as the “festival of the sacrifice”, should speak to the youth of Ghana, the cherished virtues of sacrifice and devotion.

As youths, this is the period of productivity. It is a time for sacrificing immediate gratification for a better and fulfilling future.

No matter the level of technological advancement and increased knowledge, the virtues of hardwork, determination and patience are the unshakable principles of lasting success.

The Authority would encourage the youth of this country to re-examine their lives, reject the creeping get-rich-quick attitude and focus.

The Authority would urge the youth to play a role in dissuading others from seeing cyber crime, illegal migration and illegal mining as a quick way out.

We want to praise the thousands of youths who have signed up for the NPP government’s Planting for Food and Jobs and congratulate young entrepreneurs who are making a living out of their own persistence and creativity.

Young people of Ghana, find those who have made it the right way, imitate their habits and improve upon yourselves.

The National Youth Authority remains committed to engaging Ghanaian youth to produce an empowered generation fit for the praise of posterity.

Signed



Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority



Bright Acheampong.