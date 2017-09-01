Diversify the economy through floriculture – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2017

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians to diversify the economy by venturing into floriculture.

She made this call to action during the fifth edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park on Friday.

“The floriculture industry is a fast growing, multi-billion dollar one. When a country like Holland is able to derive so much of its Gross Domestic Product from this industry, that should tell us something.



Ghana is blessed with a much more conducive climate for all year round growth of gardens and flowers and we have the land to develop large scale flower plantations for export”, she stated.

She also entreated Ghanaians to be open to ‘possibilities such as those in the horticulture and floriculture sector’.

The fifth edition of the annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show themed ‘Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana’ was attended by dignitaries such as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Honourable Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Nesrin Bayazit as well as Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker.

The exhibition show created the platform for industry players to display their beautiful flora and fauna, garden ornaments and accessories to prospective customers. The annual event was organized by Strategic Communication Africa Limited, marking its fifth anniversary this year.