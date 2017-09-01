‘Deportee’ Mac Manu applauds Kenyan Supreme Court

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-01

Peter Mac Manu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504296611_191_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 2016 National Campaign Manager of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has applauded the Supreme Court of Kenya for annuling the results of the country’s 2017 presidential polls.

Reacting to news of the annulation of the election results, Mr Mac-Manu expressed satisfaction on the ruling of the Supreme Court describing it as ‘unprecedented’.

“I think the Supreme Court has spoken and at this point I can only be happy about the decision of the court. I think it is unprecedented and therefore should be obeyed by all,” he said.

Mr Mac Manu who was leading a team of election observers from the Democratic Union of Africa into Kenya in the run up to that country’s election, scheduled for August 8th was denied entry.

Reports from Kenya indicated that his denial was linked to his role as Honorary Chairman of the Democratic Union of Africa, an umbrella body of centre- right parties in Africa which includes some opposition parties in Kenya.

He was also accused of being on a mission to cause a regime change in the East African country.

In an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Friday, Peter Mac Manu revealed that he believes a high profile personality of the ruling government in that country played a key role in his deportation.

The NPP elections guru however refused to name the high profile person in Kenya who orchestrated his deportation.

He however explained that the Ghanaian constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to participate in political activity in or outside the country adding that this is not the first time members of the Democratic Union of Africa’s Observer Mission were in Kenya to monitor elections and therefore could not fathom why he was deported at the Airport.

Mac-Manu’s comments come after the Supreme Court in Kenya nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Apex court of Kenya by majority decision, on Friday found that the electoral commission failed to conduct the polls according to the Constitution and Elections Act.

“Elections is not an event but a process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance to the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles,” Chief justice David Maraga said.

“That President Uhuru Kenyatta was not validly elected on August 8.”

Judges Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u dissented while Judge Mohammed Ibrahim, who fell ill on the second day of the case hearing, did not take part in the decision because he is still in hospital.

The top court in Kenya, in a bold move, ordered the IEBC to conduct a fresh presidential election within strict confines of the law within 60 days.

Lawyers who represented President Kenyatta and the IEBC protested the judgment and sought explanations and clarifications from the judges.