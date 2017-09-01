Chief Justice ‘and his thugs’ cancelled election – Uhuru Kenyatta

play videoPresident Uhuru Kenyatta was talking to his supporters in Burma Market area of the capital, Nairobi <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504287150_774_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Uhuru Kenyatta has again criticised the Supreme Court judges for overturning the 8 August election, which the electoral commission had declared in his favour last month.

He was addressing an impromptu rally of supporters at a popular market in the capital, Nairobi, which was broadcast live by the privately-owned NTV.

“A few people have sat there thinking they know it all, but we have said, because we believe in peace and because we believe in the rule of law, let them say what they want,” Mr Kenyatta said, speaking in Swahili.

The president had earlier said the ruling went “against the will of the people”, but pledged to respect it.

He told his supporters: “Let those five, six people know, since the Kenyan people will still decide, they should wait for us to act after the people have made their decision.”

“We are keeping a close eye on them. We are keeping a close eye on them. But let us deal with the election first. We are not afraid.”

Mr Kenyatta also said that the judges were “paid by foreigners and other fools”.

“[Chief Justice] Maraga and his thugs have decided to cancel the election. Now I am no longer the president-elect. I am the serving president… Maraga should know that he is now dealing with the serving president.”

In the Kenya Supreme Court judgment on Friday morning, the court said that the election was marred by irregularities and was not according to the Constitution.

The Supreme Court Judges, which ruled by a majority of 4-2, thus, ordered the electoral commission to organise a fresh poll in 60 days.

The annulment came after a petition was filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who had claimed the electronic voting results were hacked into and rigged in favour of President Kenyatta.

