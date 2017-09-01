Care for the needy – Bawumia urges Muslims

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

2017-09-01

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims to embrace the virtues of “obedience, sacrifice, sharing, caring for the poor, needy and empathy” as Muslims across the world mark Eid al-Adha today Friday, 1 September 2017. . An Eid message he posted on Facebook read: “I extend my congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim’s acceptance to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

“As we were taught by great men of knowledge and wisdom, Prophet Ibrahim passed the test of obedience to his maker by willingly accepting to sacrifice his son. We are therefore called upon to also offer sacrifice in obedience to our maker, to feast with our families, to share a third of the sacrifice with our relatives, friends and neighbours and a third to the poor and needy.

“If these acts of self-evident virtues, when applied in our daily lives, will make our country and the world a better place for us the living and for generations yet to come: the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, sharing, caring for the poor, needy and empathy are self-evident.

“As we celebrate, let us reflect on these virtues and let us carry them along with us in our everyday lives. May the Almighty be our guide and guard in everything we do, and may he bless our nation Ghana and all her citizens.”