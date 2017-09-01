Better days are coming – Alan Kyerematen

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-01

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504282644_842_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has assured Ghanaians that they will experience tremendous improvement in their lives by the close of this year.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, has countless positive programmes to bring an improvement in the lives of the masses.

In this regard, Mr. Kyeremanten entreated the citizenry to remain hopeful and patient.

“Very soon the extreme poverty, which has engulfed Ghanaians, would be a thing of the past.

“Ghanaians will see positive difference in their lives by the close of this year,” the Trade and Industry Minister said to a rapturous applause by the gathering.

Mr. Kyeremanten disclosed this at a well-attended rally of the ruling NPP during the National Delegate’s Conference, which was held in Cape Coast in the Central Region on Saturday.

He stated that the government’s renowned ‘one district one factory’ policy, which is being implemented, would boost the private sector, which is the engine for growth.

According to the minister, every part of the country would directly benefit from the ‘one district, one factory’ policy, adding that government wants to spread wealth across the country.

Mr. Kyeremanten said the Nana Akufo Addo-led administration also has plans to support private businesses, which are currently on the verge of collapse due to the hostile economic climate in the country.

He said that the NPP, during the 2016 campaign period, promised to provide jobs for the citizenry, adding that many jobs would be created in the private sector in the coming months for the benefit of the people.

On behalf of the NPP, he thanked the people of the Central Region for voting massively for the NPP in the 2016 general elections, noting that the ruling political party would fulfill all its campaign promises to make the citizenry happy.