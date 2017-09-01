Asiedu-Nketia ‘cooked’ attack story – Witness

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

The report of attack put up by National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu-Nketia iis turning out to be a hoax, as eyewitness claims there was no attack on the man, popularly called General Mosquito.

Businessman Joe Forson, who claims he was at the scene where Mr. Asiedu-Nketia claimed that he was attacked, has descended heavily on the opposition NDC chief scribe, saying he was never attacked by any gun-wielding thugs.

“I am shocked at Asiedu Nketia’s claim…..it is never true. Nobody was tortured. It is not good for an old man like him to be lying through his teeth at this age when the country has moved on……” apparently angry Mr. Forson said on radio.

Last Monday, information went viral that Mr. Asiedu-Nketia had been attacked by some armed men at Obretema, near Suhum in the Eastern Region on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

He said some AK 47 assault rifle-wielding men attacked him on his way from his hometown, Seikwa, in the Tain District of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The reported six gunmen said to be wielding the rifles and other sophisticated weapons and wearing masks were driving a Toyota Tundra with registration number GT 666-12 and accosted him (Asiedu Nketia) and other occupants of his vehicle and harassed them.

Fake Story

Later, the NDC General Secretary narrated the story to radio stations in an effort to court public sympathy regarding the alleged incident.

General Mosquito said on Asempa FM on Monday that the men got down from their vehicle brandishing the AK 47 rifles and went ahead to grab the driver in the vehicle they (men) stopped.

He claimed that it took his intervention and that of a soldier friend of his to rescue that driver.

“I had a friend army officer who was with me in the car so he got down first and identified himself and asked them what was their problem…..I am not sure whether they are armed robbers because nobody made any attempt to rob me of my hard earned money or other valuables,” he said.

Mr. Forson told DAILY GUIDE in a follow-up interview that there was nothing like an attack and narrated that some people were trying to follow the convoy of a chief called Nana Odeneho.

He said Mr. Asiedu-Nketia engaged in pure fabrication when he said he was attacked and said it was clear that the NDC man was lying to make the government look bad in the eyes of the public.

“I was rather stopped and he came to meet us at the stop but he was not attacked…..It’s not true because he was not there and was only briefed so I am shocked at his account,..,” he added.

Asiedu Nketia, according to Mr. Forson, after moving from one radio station to the other repeating the story, later called him (Mr. Forson) for some details to spice up his account.

“He called me this morning (Tuesday) to listen to the true version so he can change his old untrue account on radio…,” Mr Joe Forson claimed.

The businessman, who said he was shocked by the accounts, challenged the NDC chief scribe to meet him and other drivers who were at the supposed scene of the incident and re-tell his ‘fabricated’ story.

“I want to meet Asiedu Nketia and his driver so I can challenge him on these claims. I am shocked an old man like him can make these unsubstantiated claims,” Mr Forson told a radio station.

Mosquito’s Trauma

The NDC General Secretary said later on Joy FM that the incident had left him traumatized and claimed he had not been able to report for work after that.



“I have been traumatized but the matter has been reported to the police,” he claimed.

He even claimed that he also witnessed an attack on a motorist on his way to Accra from his village sometime ago, trying to create the impression that there is fear of insecurity in the country.

Propaganda

Later, National Communications Officer of the NDC, Solomon Nkansah, issued a statement condemning the supposed attack on their General Secretary and his entourage and creating the impression that the ruling NPP government had a hand in it.

Mr. Nkansah, who was formerly NDC propaganda secretary before the office was changed to communication, said the blame should go to the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He justified his statement by saying that the government’s attitude towards activities of militant groups was fueling the spate of attacks in the country.

Formal Complaint

Mr. Asiedu-Nketiah later said he had given the police all the necessary evidence to enable them to conduct their own investigations, saying, “It will be extremely miraculous for anyone to say that they don’t have information on the matter.”

Asked why the NDC is trying to link the NPP government in the matter, he said he could be held responsible for the statement issued by Solomon Nkansah, but insisted that the statement was supposed to be a solidarity message, which did not need his permission.

General Mosquito said his party officers were at liberty to interpret the situation the way they deemed fit because they had seen some pictures from the encounter.