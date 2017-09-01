Akufo-Addo has been impressive so far – Ampaabeng

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-01

Ebenezer Ampaabeng, Ace broadcaster <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504299759_784_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo’s first eight-month in office has been impressive, veteran broadcaster Ebenezer Ampaabeng has said.

His positive appraisal of the president contradicts the stance taken by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who at a press conference in July scolded the president for not being “on top of issues.”

“We are not surprised because he spends more time abroad than at home…,” said the National Chairman of the NDC Kofi Portuphy at the press conference. But speaking Wednesday on Starr Chat, Mr Ampaabeng differed.

“It is a big yes because you can see,” he said in riposte when he was asked by sit-in-host, Kafui Dey whether he was impressed by the president’s output thus far.

“I feel the pressure on him from all the place to deliver his promises. I don’t belong to the school of thoughts that says every single [of the promises] will be met. But I know quality job or work will be done,” he announced.

“It is a bold initiative for [him] to assume office and in no time say that I am going to start [the Free SHS for instance]. I thought really, the free SHS will probably start in the third year or so.

“But when you had come and the state of the economy as you showed us and all of us felt was such that I thought it could not support the immediate rollout of the programme and he did. I said no he is bold,” he added.