A Plus cries over bad press

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-01

Kwame A Plus <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504282672_233_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial Musician, Kwame A Plus has jabbed Accra-based Citi FM and Joy FM for producing what he calls fake news for public consumption.

Websites for both Media Houses reported that the Musician after making claims of corruption against the two deputy chiefs of staff failed to honour the CID’s invitation to assist them in unraveling the veracity of his claims.

However, the letter inviting Kwame A Plus to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service said “it would be greatly appreciated if you could report to the Director General at the CID headquarters on Tuesday 5th September 2017 at 10:00 am to assist in investigation.

Reacting to the stories, A Plus in a post on Facebook said “Joy FM says I’ve swerved police. Citi fm says I’ve dodged police. Police themselves say “COME ON TUESDAY 5th September @10am!!!” Ghana media, you see I keep saying you are #Fakenews? You can’t bring me down. You cannot handle me!!! I’m too hot for you. You are all fake news!!!! Just deceiving the people!!! Now wait for Tuesday!!!”.

Kwame A Plus last week made several allegations of corruption on his Facebook page against the two Chiefs of Staff. In the post, the musician described the two as “corrupt and stupid”.