A Plus condemns media over ‘fake’ report

2017-09-01

Musician, Kwame A Plus, has criticised some media outlets over what he described as fake news churned out to deceive the public to the effect that, he refused to honour an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to substantiate allegations of corruption made by him.

According to him, Accra-based Joy FM and Citi FM reported that he had swerved the police on Thursday, August 31 even though the official invitation letter had requested his presence at the CID Headquarters on Tuesday, September 5, at 10am.

He finds it malicious that the media houses in question decided to publish the said “fake news” without verification.

The CID is investigating corruption allegations levelled against Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, by Kwame A Plus, a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“NPP delegates’ congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid Deputy Chiefs of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama, I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus wrote on his Facebook page.