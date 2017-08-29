Prosecute arsonists despite political affiliation – Pastor

The Man of God whose Church building was set ablaze Monday by some supposed ‘NPP thugs’, Rev Abraham Lamptey wants to move away from politicizing the crime despite initial reports that the suspects were clad in colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Rev. Lamptey of the Believers House of Worship center, said the identity of the men should not impede the efforts to bring the perpetrators to book, whether they are some political allies or not.

“I don’t want to read political meanings into anything at this stage. Although they came in an NPP branded Pick up vehicle(GT 5069 16), my only interest is that the laws of this country must work and they should be arrested and face the law,” he told Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Some individuals clad in colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party Monday evening descended on the Believers House of Worship center at Okpoignor near the Spintex road in Accra burning down the Church structure.

The Church had only occupied the new auditorium days ago and held their first Sunday Service on Sunday, 27, August, 2017 before this alleged crime on the Church reported Monday evening.

The Head Pastor of the Church told Kasapa FM there is already a pending suit over the parcel of land where the Church is situated.