OV taskforce burns galamsey equipment at Prestea

Government anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard(OV) has set ablaze mining equipment worth millions of cedis belonging to some illegal small-scale miners at Kwame Niampa in the Prestea-Huni Valley District in the Western Region.

A local Journalist, Ansah Benjamin, reports members of the taskforce, stormed the galamsey site where the miners were working, on Monday, July , 28, 2017 at about 4pm, but the galamseyers took to their heels upon seeing the taskforce, abandoning their equipment.





They left behind mining equipment such as a blower, pumping machine, a plant and grinder, which were all set on fire by members of the taskforce.

Six of the illegal miners, according to Ansah were apprehended in the process, and have been transferred to Takoradi Tuesday morning.