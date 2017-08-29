Asiedu Nketia’s account of his attack senseless – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has said the account of a purported attack on General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito by unidentified gun men, doesn’t add up.

The NDC Chief Scribe claimed on Monday that he was attacked by mask wearing AK 47 gun wielding macho men on the Suhum – Teacher Mante stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highways on his way back to Accra from his hometown.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the attackers who were driving a Toyota Tunda vehicle accosted him and other occupants of his vehicle and harassed them.

He told Kasapa FM that he mustered courage, stepped out to confront the armed men, following which the men who he’s sure were not police men, fled.

“We made an attempt take a picture of the gun men but we were not successful, so I called National Security to inform them of what has happened so that they could alert any barrier on that road in a bid to arrest the gun men, but I’m yet to hear from them.”

Asiedu Nketia said none of the persons he’s was traveling with suffered any injury during the scary incident.

But speaking on Asempa FM Tuesday, Nana Obiri Boateng said that as a lawyer, his detailed analysis of the chronology of the attack as presented by Asiedu Nketia just doesn’t make sense and makes his claim doubtful.

“At the tail end of Asiedu Nketia’s narration he talks about the country being unsafe and the fact that people may have to consider buying guns to protect themselves. He’s just playing to the gallery, he’s an old politician and he should allow the small boys play that type of politics. Asiedu Nketia is putting this allegation out just to win public sympathy.”