Gun wielding land guards burn down church at Spintex

Unidentified persons believed to be land guards on Monday evening set ablaze the Believers House of Worship center at Okpoigonor near the Spintex road in Accra.

The armed criminals numbering about ten reportedly chased out everyone on the church premises, sprinkled petrol all over the place and torched the structure destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

The crestfallen Founder and Leader of the Church, Rev. Abraham Lamptey told Kasapa News that about four months ago, the church was informed that another woman was claiming ownership of the land on which the church has been built, a development which saw the issue being sent to court.



He added that he was shocked by the heartless action against him and his church, as the court has not yet placed an injunction on the construction of the church.

Rev. Abraham Lamptey disclosed that last Sunday was the first time they worshipped in the burnt structure, adding that they’ll continue to worship on the land next to his burnt church.

He said though no arrest has been made over the incident yet, he’s confident the Police will do a good job at arresting the culprits.