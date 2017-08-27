Two juveniles, 9 others arrested for drug-related offences





Eleven persons are in the grips of the Police for narcotic related offences.

Among the suspects are two juveniles, both 14 and 17 years of age.

The Police reportedly retrieved from the suspects 176 wraps and two compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

The Eastern Regional Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Police, Inspector Gideon Boateng disclosed that investigations are ongoing to prosecute the suspects.

“At the moment the cannabis is being parceled to be taken to the Narcotics Control Board for examination. On this note the Regional Commander has given warning to the general public that anyone who’ll be caught engaged in such activity will be prosecuted and therefore be cautious and put a stop to such activities.” he told Accra-based Citi FM.