Over 5000 NPP loyalists converge at Cape Coast





The ruling New Patriotic Party’s 2017 Annual National Delegates Conference is underway at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast in the Central region.

Over 5,000 delegates drawn across the country have converged to take part in the conference .

This delegates conference according to the NPP will consider some proposals for amendment aimed at consolidating the constitution of the party especially when it comes to their internal elections as well as overall running of the party.

The party will also hold a rally at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast later in the afternoon after the amendment process to galvanize their support base in the region while again providing the avenue for the supporters to know what the party has been up to since assuming office some 8 months ago .

Some of the dignitaries seated for this conference include, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President H.E Agyekum Kufour , Speaker of Parliament Prof.Mike Oquaye and a host of government functionaries and executive members of the party.