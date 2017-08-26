Man 53, defiles 8 year old daughter





A 53 year old man popularly known as Soldier at Liberia Camp in the Central Region has been arrested by the police at Kasoa for defiling his 8 year old step-daughter.

The suspect was caught red-handed by a neighbour who had entered the room unannounced to collect her mobile phone which she’d given to the victim to charge for her, after several calls to the victim went unanswered.

The neighbour stunned by what she witnessed, raised alarm attracting other residents to the suspect’s house and found him still with an erect penis. He was subsequently arrested and handed him over to the Domestic and Victim Support Unit (DOVSU) of the Kasoa Police, while the victim was later sent to the hospital for examination.

Upon questioning the victim disclosed that her step-father had on several ocassions defiled her but always gave her GHC1.00 and warned her against dislosing her ordeal to anyone.

She added that anytime she informed her mother about what her step-father was subjecting her to, her mother equally gaged her.

The Kasoa Police have commenced investigations into the matter.