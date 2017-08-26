ID-IF will bring prosperity to all – Akufo-Addo





President Akufo-Addo has said the government’s flagship industrialization initiative -one-district-one-factory – will bring prosperity to all Ghanaians.

Speaking Friday at the launch of the first factory under the program, in fulfillment of the pledge he made during the 2016 electioneering, he noted, “Time has come to bring prosperity to all.”

Recalling the pledge, the President said “as has become the custom over the years, anytime I roll out policies and programs it is met with the usual cynical and negative chants…it cannot be done, he is lying, it is a vote buying gimmick, it is not possible.

“One-district-one-factory was not spared either. The Ghanaian people, however, were discerning, they believed in the vision, they believed it could be done and the culmination of that believe resulted in the decisive victory won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and my modest self in the elections of 2016,” he added.

According to him, the government’s initiative is not about the NPP neither is it about any other political party but the development of the country.

He said since Guggisberg in 1928, the country’s economy remained structurally rigid, depending largely on export and primary commodities.

“This is not right and should not and cannot continue,” he thundered, adding, “there cannot be any future, prosperity for our people in the short, medium and long term if we continue to maintain economic struggle that are dependent on the production and exports of raw materials.”

“We must add value to these resources and we must industrialize,” he said.

About 5000 persons are expected to be employed by the Ekumfi Fruit Processing factory following its completion.