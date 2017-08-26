Chief blocks road with heaps of sand to prevent commissioning of school





There was confusion at Nsumia in the Nsawam Municipality of the Eastern region Friday during commissioning of a school Project constructed by a Non-Governmental Organization, Engineers without Boarders, for the Community.

It took the swift intervention of Police personnel dispatched to the scene to calm down tempers through mediation.

The Chief of Chinto, Nana Yaw Fianko, claiming ownership of the land on which the school has been constructed argued that the Nsawam Municipal Assembly failed to invite him to the commissioning of the project, a situation which incensed him hence ordered his lieutenants to block the main road to the ceremonial ground where the school was billed to be commissioned with heaps of sands.

The blockage created confusion between residents of Nsumia and Chinto. Traditional leaders of Nsumia community claim the school has been constructed on their land therefore the Chinto Chief has no power to stop the commissioning.

There has been long standing chieftaincy and land dispute between the people of Chinto and Nsumia which even led to the murder of Nana Kofi Mankata, the late chief of Chinto and his driver in 2015. Several bloody violence have been recorded in the area as a result of the dispute.

The Chief of Chinto claims the Nsumia residents are Ga settlers on their land therefore he is the overload of the area a demand traditional leaders of Nsumia have failed to

The Nsawam Municipal Crime Officer, ASP Kofi Sarkodie confirmed the incident to Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah but was quick to add that ,calm was restored and the program went on peacefully.

He said organizers of the program failed to give prior notice to the security agencies hence the incident because had the Municipal Security Council been notified earlier, some work would have been done ahead of the ceremony to prevent such contretemps particularly cognizant of the volatile atmosphere between the two communities.

Meanwhile, Kasapa News has gathered that there may be a bloody clash Saturday should security of the community be taken for granted as traditional leaders of Nsumia are preparing to celebrate Homowo festival in the area by sprinkling traditional food to the gods, a ceremony the Chief of Chinto has issued clear warning will not be allowed on the streets of Nsumia.

But Municipal Crime Officer, ASP Sarkodie told Kasapa News, police personnel will be deployed to the community to maintain law and order.