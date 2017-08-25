US Embassy warns Americans to avoid parts of Accra





The US embassy in Ghana has cautioned US citizens in Ghana to avoid movement in certain parts of the capital city, Accra.

The areas include; Avenor, Sowutuom, Sukura, Agbobloshie and Ashaiman.

"The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that, due to credible reports of growing crime rates, U.S. Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid the following precincts of Accra: Avenor Sowutuom Sukura Agbobloshie," part of a statement on the embassy's website said.

Avenor has been in the news lately after some youth burnt and destroyed spare parts worth thousands of cedis at the at Articulator Park in protest of the construction of some stores, claiming the land belongs to them.

This was despite a court order allowing the construction to go on.

The statement further urged US nationals in the country to review their personal security plans.



Below are details of the statement

The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that, due to credible reports of growing crime rates, U.S. Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid the following precincts of Accra: Avenor Sowutuom Sukura Agbobloshie

Ashaiman (located in the Tema Region), Nima *(see below)

*Except when traveling via the main highway past Nima.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the same areas.

“Review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security and follow instructions of local authorities.”