Submit Gas agreement with Equatorial Guinea to parliament – Minority





The minority in parliament wants the Energy Ministry to submit full details of the Liquefied and Natural Gas(LNG) agreement between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea to parliament for ratification.

“…It is an international transaction and per the Supreme Court ruling it should be brought to parliament for ratification which will help scrutinize the terms and conditions of the deal”, Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu, told a Press Conference in Accra, Friday.

President Akufo-Addo signed a Heads of State Agreement with Equatorial Guinea for the supply of 150 million to 200 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to Ghana on his recent visit to that country.

Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko said: “Properly delivered, this will allow Asogli, for example, to expand its power production from 120 MW and scale up all the way to 580 MW. This will, to a very large extent, stabilise further the electricity generation, transmission and distribution that we have.”

But Mr. Mutawakilu told Journalists in Accra that the government has been economical with details provided in the said contract.

“LNG supply is not like lean gas from Nigeria where straight away, it goes to the generation plant. In LNG, you look at transportation, you look at the regasification unit, hence the need to find out more information about the regasification unit.”