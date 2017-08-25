Sept, 1 declared Public holiday





The Ministry for the Interior has announced that Friday, September, 1 2017, which marks the Eid al-Adha festival, is a statutory public holiday.

In a statement issued by the the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, dated Thursday, August 24, urged Ghanaians to observe as such throughout the country.

Eid al-Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The celebration marks a reminder of the time in which Ibrahim (Abraham) was about to sacrifice his son but was told by God to sacrifice an animal instead. The celebration symbolises Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah.

Muslims start out the day with a morning prayer, and then exchange gifts as they are required to share their food and money with the poor so they could also take part in the celebrations.

Muslims usually slaughter sheep or goats for merry-making.

Eid Al Adha also represents the end of Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.