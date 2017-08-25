RTU Manager, two others attack radio station

Concerned Supporters Union, managers of Real Tamale United football team on Thursday attacked a Radio Station in the Northern regional capital and vandalised broadcast equipment and assaulted a journalist.

The Tawasul FM was broadcasting its daily Sport Talk Show when the attack happened after the presenter, Don Dada announced that they were to discuss a match fixing plot allegation against management of the club which they were treating as a breaking news.

The Real Tamale United since it suffered relegation three years ago has been struggling to find its feet.

It lost all it sponsorship base and without a board, an Interim Management Committee members resigned en bloc in July over charges of poor performance and the seizures of the club’s properties including the Bus.

The Concerned supporters then took up and assumed managerial duties of the club which now competes in the GN Bank Division One League currently occupying 5th position with 38 Points.

It continues to perform poorly in every match since it fell into the hands of football contractors and profit making individuals.

THEY REALLY BEAT ME – PRESENTER

The team has an upcoming match on Sunday with only two outstanding before the league ends with Nea Salamina FC which is topping the league with 55 points.

During the “breaking news” broadcast the presenter said there were reports of alleged efforts by management of the club to sell off the match to their opponent because even if they won the match it wasn’t going to be impactful.

The presenter was also alleged to have said management had already taken some inducement and was at advanced stage of finalising the transaction with the Brong Ahafo region team.

The comments angered the vice president of the management who led two other muscled men to besieged the radio station which was re-branded months ago.

The three angry men stormed the station and with series of leaps darted into the Live Studio and rampaged through, vandalizing broadcast equipments and slapping discussants.

Mr. Habib threw volley of insults at the founder of the station before targeting the presenter and urging his men to attack him and the panelist.

Many gadgets including microphones, computers, transmitter and a console were crushed in the attack that went uninterrupted for many minutes.

Narrating to Kasapa News, the programme host Alhassan Inusah said he was severely beaten by attackers.

He denied saying management of the club refused inducement and revealed his producers were still scrambling to contact the vice president to respond to the rumor when he led the attack.

“The show started when we had a breaking news about RTU regarding a match fixing issue, that they know for sure that they cannot longer qualify to the Ghana Premier League and for that matter they are just going to fix the match for Nea Salamina”

“We made it as a breaking news and said we don’t have facts and said it is alleged that RTU are going to fix the match”, the host explains, adding:

“So we were just discussing it when the man unannounced just broke into the studio and ended the programme abruptly. They assaulted me: He came with two macho men and last guy who came in actually beat me up.”

The station marketing manager Mohammed Waris confirmed the attack and destruction and said the station was moment off from air.

He led the presenter to the file a complaint at the police station and a medical document issued to the victim for medical check up as part of an already commenced investigation into the attack.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Eliasu Tanko