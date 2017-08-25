Oda Police invades mining sites; destroys equipment





The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command has destroyed mining equipments belonging to some illegal miners at Akyem Aboabo in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Kasapa News Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that the equipments destroyed are Chanfai machines which were being used for alluvia mining on the Birim river.

The Oda Divisional Police Command upon a tip-off that a group of illegal miners using Chanfai machines were operating in the Birim River at Akim Aboabo near Akim Wenchi.

About 27 armed police personnel and four officers led by the Oda District Commander Supt. Ntosah Samuel invaded the scene, but the illegal miners managed to escape arrest by running into the bush after seeing the Police.

They however abandoned their Chanfai Machines connected with two motors anchored in the middle of the river with the engines running.

The operation team after several efforts to retrieve the machines from the river proved futile decided to destroy them.

The Oda Divisional Police Command with assistant of informants in the community are making efforts to arrest the suspects.