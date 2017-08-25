Help build our capacities in public procurement – Adwoa Safo to CIPS





The Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo has made a passionate appeal to the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) to help build the capacities of Ghanaian players who are directly involved in the procurement process of the country.

She believes that assistance from the UK based procurement and supply management firm will add impetus to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“Issues of procurement are very dear to the President. He wants us to find a way to reduce if not totally eliminated, all the human face in the procurement transaction. Therefore, on behalf of the President and the good people of Ghana, I am appealing to your good office to assist us to build on our capacities in that sector,” she noted when interacting with officials from CIPS who paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Accra last Wednesday.

The CIPS officials were led by their Director, Duncan Brock.

The procurement lawyer reiterated that when practitioners of the procurement system are regularly given the training to update their knowledge in modern trends of the procurement system, they will not have any excuse to flout the regulations and the practices.

“Regular training on best procurement practices will help upgrade the knowledge of our professionals on the field and also minimize corruption in the system if not totally eliminated,” she noted.

CIPS’ visit to the Public Procurement Minister was to inform her about their preparedness to establish a training center in Ghana that will enable them to train all players engaged in the purchasing and supply chain management to become professionals in their field.

Duncan Brock on his part promised to assist train Ghanaian procurement practitioners to make them an expert on the field.