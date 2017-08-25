GIS ordered to grant Indian businessman residence permit





An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mrs Naa Adoley Azu has ordered the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) to grant the Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram a temporary residence and work permit.

The processes for the issuance of the permit will begin on Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 at the office of the immigration service in Accra.

Justice Naa Adoley Azu, who presided over the case on Friday advised that the rights of Sivaram be respected so long as he stays in the country.

The high court on 31st July, 2017 declared the deportation of the Indian as illegal and an abuse of discretionary power on the part the the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

The Indian arrived on 2nd August, 2017 only for him to be detained by the immigration because he didn’t have a visa.

Lawyer for the victim, Gary Nimako told the court that they have appeared before the Immigration office but didn’t get the chance to obtain residence permit for the Indian.

The court order therefore is directed to the Immigration services to give the applicant a temporary residence permit until all cases be heard.

According to the Judge, it is fair and equitable that applicant should not be staying in the country illegally.

The case returns to court on 8th September, 2017.