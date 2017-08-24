VIDEO: Looking good is not what keeps me up at night – Samira Bawumia

Ghana’s beautiful and fashionable Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia has openly admitted that she loves to look good but looking good is not what keeps her awake at night.

She emphasized that her real focus is not just to look good but how she can impact the lives of other people positively with her good looks.

Madam Samira has been consistent with her looks and become a constant point of attraction with her classy sense of fashion. The Vice President’s wife make headlines with her impeccable style, no matter the occasion but don’t be ‘fooled’, Ghana’s gorgeous 2nd Lady has disclosed that she also has her share of bad and stressful moments in her quest to always look good.

Mrs. Bawumia opened up about her style and how she wants her style to bring positive change, on stage during the just ended Glitz Style Awards 2017 held at the Mövenpick Hotel Saturday, August 19.

Mrs. Bawumia revealed at the star studded annual event that her efforts, thoughts and passion are rooted in how to cause meaningful change in the lives of Ghanaians at all levels.

“Everyone knows I love to look good and I try. Even though I like to look good, that is not what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night is thinking about how I can make a difference in people’s lives. After all, when all is said and done, it’s not what you wore or what you did, but what it meant to the people. It’s the impact you made in people’s lives”.

She called on Ghanaians to join her and her NPP government on this journey.

“So join us on this journey to positively affect people’s lives, to change lives to make Ghana better. Please help us, stay with us, come with us on this exciting journey” a portion of her acceptance speech read.

She made this remark in her acceptance speech after she was honoured as ‘Style Icon’ at the 2017 Glitz Style Awards 2017.

Watch Samira on stage at Glitz Style Awards 2017: