The official video for this song which got everybody talking ‘plenty’ over the weekend, Stephanie Benson (50) looked even younger on set with Samini.

The somewhat ‘revealing’ visuals for “One More” produced by KillBeatz has over 22,000 Views within 5 days after upload to Stephanie’s Youtube Channel. KillBeatz did a splendid job on the production just as Yaw Skyface also did on the official video.