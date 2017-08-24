Shatta Wale READY for Ghana Meets Naija UK Show Friday





Dancehall act Shatta Wale is in the United Kingdom for the maiden edition of the Ghana Meets Naija UK event.

The show comes after the successful One Africa Music Fest concert in New York which saw the celebrated act put up an excellent show.

Wale is expected to mount the stage with his ‘militants’. The Ghanaian will perform some of his chart-topping songs of the last few years.

The concert, which comes off Friday August 25 at the Building 6, O2, also has Burnaboy, Stonebwoy and a number of UK acts as supporting acts.

Recently-held in Ghana, it saw the likes of Shatta Wale, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, and M.anifest all take to the stage to render outstanding performances. Supporting performances for last Saturday’s event included Tema-based B4bonah, Article Wan, Kuami Eugene, Ko-jo Cue, King Promise, Tee Phlow, DJ Switch, and Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win”.

The maiden Ghana Meets Naija UK event is powered by Empire Ghana.