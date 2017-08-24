Nollywood’s Eucharia Anunobi’s loses son to Sickle Cell Anemia





Popular Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, is currently mourning the death of her only child, 15-year-old Raymond Ekwu.

Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth.

He died from complications associated with the disease in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22nd.

This was disclosed by media personality, Adekeye. E. Tosin via twitter. Tosin wrote: “Let’s remember Eucharia Anunobi in our prayers, she lost her only child to Sickle Cell Disease. May the most high comfort and strengthen her.”

The grieving mother also spoke with NET, confirming the passing of her son.

“Thank you, I appreciate it.

“My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullest of time.”