Nigeria’s ban on offensive songs is eyeopener – Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has endorsed the action taken by the Nigerian Government to ban five major songs deemed to be offensive for broadcast.

Mr Mantey stated that the decision taken by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is an eyeopener and is in the right direction.

Popular songs like Davido’s ‘Fall’ and ‘If (Remix), Olamide’s ‘Wo’ and ‘Wavy Level’ and 9ice’s ‘Living Things’ have been banned from being broadcast.

Speaking on the ban in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with KMJ on Hitz FM, Mr Mantey stressed that this same act of indiscipline is happening here in Ghana and nobody has taken notice of it.

“Nigeria has done well. The same thing happens here but nobody is taking notice of it and nobody talks about it. You can’t advertise tobacco in Ghana. In our music videos, you see them holding cigars and the smoke in the air. Even Guru has a video like that. I think this action is an eye opener, it’s a topic to discuss and let’s push this forward,” he said.

Mr Mantey, who is the CEO of Slip Music, also added that, Nigeria’s action has to be probed further and taken into consideration here in Ghana.