Joe Mettle to headline 2017 GOSPELFEST in London





Ghana’s VGMA Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, will headline the maiden edition of London-based ABN Radio’s gospel music concert dubbed GOSPELFEST 2017.

The event, which will be held at the newly unveiled TBC Oasis House Auditorium in Croydon on Bank holiday Sunday, August 27 2017 is to celebrate one year of ABN Radio and to engage gospel music lovers in a thrilling evening of music this weekend.

The concert which will bring together gospel music lovers in London is the brainchild of ABN Radio UK, London’s leading Afropolitan Radio station.

A statement from ABN said Mettle is perfect for the event because of his captivating and soulful music delivery.

He will be supported by London-based Afro-pop Gospel Artist Andrew Bello, Juanita Francis, Emmanuel Smith- Tali, Shekina and Nic Vani.

Operations Manager for ABN Radio UK, Daniel Dadson stated: “This is the most anticipated Gospel concert for this year and we are very proud that such an excellent musician is headlining our maiden edition of this event”.

He further stressed that this will be an opportunity to interface with the amazing listeners of ABN Radio and reward their loyalty with prizes. There will be a prize draw with £1000 as first prize.