I didn’t lobby to pray at Trump’s inauguration – Duncan Williams





General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said he did not persuade the American authorities to allow him lead the Inauguration Day Prayer Service ahead of the inauguration ceremony for the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The godfather of the Christian charismatic movement in Ghana gave the Opening Prayer on 20th Jan 2017 at the service in the presence of President Donald Trump, Vice President Michael Pence, their families, close friends and colleagues at the St. John’s church in Washington DC.

The pair were sworn in afterwards on the steps of the Capitol by the Chief Justice of the United States of America.

The service is known to be a tradition for incoming presidents on the morning of a presidential inauguration, dating back to 1933 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt attended a service with his wife, Eleanor.

Commenting about the auspicious event, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who’s noted for his powerful prayers told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM that he was honoured to have led the new US administration in a prayer session ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

He said it was an opportunity that came his way as he had to step in for another pastor who had origionally been penciled for that role, adding that he accepted the offer to pray eventhough some of his friends were strongly against it.

“For me that was providence, but there was a lot of complications because there were for and against people. I had a lot of friends who were against and I also had friends for and I was caught right between. But I had to make a decision that as long as my motive was clear and that it wasn’t something I went lobbying for but an opportunity that came my way, I had to just go in there to do what I know to do best and believe God to give me the inspiration and audacity to stand there and just have a heart that I have for leaders and pray that God’s purpose for which he was chosen will be fulfilled. So I just did what I had to do and I just walked off.”