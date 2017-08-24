Hot Video: My husband love my ‘sexy’ video with Samini – Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson has been in the news lately after releasing her new sensual music video with dancehall artiste, Samini in their collaborative song ‘one more’.

The musicians in the music video are seen in compromised positions in bed, swimming pool and in the bathtub with lots of flesh exposed.

The tempting video, directed by Yaw Skyface, saw Stephanie and Samini in risqué poses, sparking rumours the two were involved in an amorous affair.

But responding to issue, the songstress stated unequivocally her husband and children love the music video.

The international Soul Pop singer explained that, they were only trying to give meaning to the song thus allegations of having sexual relationship with Samini is far-fetched.

“We trying to project what the song is saying. There is nothing to cry about. People always act. I can handle it. Samini is pretty sexy, it’s like a nicer day in the office, and I get to enjoy it because it is Samini…” she added.

“My husband is much secured. We were only acting and projecting what the song is saying. Just like movies we were acting. I can handle it. I didn’t expose myself. I am a singer and actress and this is just my artistic side…” she stressed.

Explaining why she chose to work with Samini on the song, she explained that the ‘my own’ hit maker shares an unbelievable positive energy which lured her into the studio with him.

“I have always said that I wanna work with him. I loved his energy. It’s unbelievable. I love people like that. I feel the same way. I met him at Rockstone and that’s how it happened. We were in the studio one day with killbeatz and that’s how we came up with. We are both cheeky…” she said to host KMJ on ‘Daybreak Hitz on Accra-based Hitz FM.

Watch full video below

